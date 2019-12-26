Bennie Henderson

Bennie Henderson, the driver of the car, looks over the train that hit his car after he parked too close to the railroad tracks at Jackson Avenue and South Eighth Street.

A Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied car that was parked behind construction barriers at Jackson Avenue and Eighth Street early Thursday afternoon, leaving the railroad crossing there blocked until investigators arrive.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Police responded to the railroad crossing at Webster and Eighth Street around noon. They were waiting for Union Pacific investigators to arrive at the scene and move the train.

Bennie Henderson said he drove behind the construction barriers where a new combined hotel, brewery and restaurant is being built, looking for work. But he parked his car too close to the railroad tracks, and when a train rumbled by a few minutes later, it clipped the tail end of his car, crushing his bumper.

Henderson said he had the car for three days and had recently moved to Waco.

It is unclear when the railroad crossing will be cleared, while police wait for investigators to arrive.

