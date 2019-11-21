Police on Thursday questioned three University High School students over social media threats to area school districts, and charged one of them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a separate Bellmead incident.
Bellmead police on Thursday detained a 15-year-old student at the high school, charging him with displaying a firearm outside a house in Bellmead on Monday night.
Bellmead police also questioned two other University High School students, ages 16 and 17, in connection with a social media post threatening violence in the Waco and La Vega school districts, Lt. Brenda Kinsey said. She said the threats were vague but targeted specific schools.
The 15-year-old student in the Monday incident is accused of displaying a weapon in the 1200 block of Fisher Street in Bellmead, Kinsey said.
On Tuesday, police were called to the same block on a call on a call about suspicious car in the area. While they were driving to the scene, a shooting was reported in the block, and a bullet broke a window in the home, Kinsey said. No one was harmed in the incident, she said.
Kinsey did not confirm Thursday if the suspects or shootings were connected.
No one had been charged in the school threats as of Thursday evening, but Kinsey said a joint investigation continues with La Vega Independent School District, Waco Independent School District, Bellmead police and Waco police.
