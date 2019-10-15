Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a Mart woman charged with accepting money in exchange for allowing men to sexually assault a young boy in her care.
Kristen Eileen Brown, 34, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony charge of compelling prostitution.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix and defense attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr. selected a jury Tuesday to hear the case before Judge Ralph Strother recessed the panel until Wednesday morning.
Brown was arrested in March 2017 after the boy, a family member of Brown's, reported that Brandon Ronald Peiffer sexually assaulted him at Brown's Mart residence after paying Brown. The boy reported that Peiffer also sexually assaulted him when he was 10 and he and Brown were living in Wisconsin, and assaulted him again after he and Brown moved to Mart.
Peiffer, 29, of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is expected to testify against Brown and admit he paid her from $50 to $150 on each occasion he reportedly assaulted the boy. Peiffer remains jailed, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The boy, who is now 15, also is expected to testify that Brown accepted money to support her drug habit in exchange for allowing Peiffer to assault him. The boy, who is on probation for sexually abusing a young girl and boy in his family, is currently living at a residential treatment center for juvenile sex offenders in Lockhart.
If convicted, Brown faces from five to 99 years in prison or up to life.
