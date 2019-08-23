A University High School senior turned himself in to authorities late Thursday afternoon on a first-degree felony charge of sexual assault, an arrest affidavit states.
Alastair J. Robinson, 17, of Waco, was arrested on the sexual assault warrant after a 17-year-old girl reported he raped her after a trip to Lake Waco early last month, according to the affidavit.
Robinson pinned the girl down and choked her during the incident, the affidavit states.
"(The officer) knows that the suspect choked the victim to the point the victim states it became hard to breathe and her face was turning red from the blood rushing to it," the affidavit states.
Robinson was booked into McLennan County Jail and released Friday after posting bond listed at $25,000.