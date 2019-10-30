A Waco teenager has been arrested on capital murder charges in the shooting death of another teen in a Sept. 10 confrontation near Oakwood Cemetery.
Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, is accused of killing Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17, a McLennan County Challenge Academy student. McPhaul was found lying in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street after neighbors heard gunfire, police have said.
Craven was booked on a capital murder charge Tuesday at McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday. Bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.
Jail records show Craven was in custody at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility in Mart on a juvenile offense when he was arrested on the murder charged and transferred to the jail.
The case is under investigation and the Waco Police Department will not release further details, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
In a statement, Waco Independent School District said Craven was last enrolled as a sophomore at University High School but is not currently listed as a Waco ISD student.
"We appreciate the diligent work of law enforcement to find justice for Aquarius McPhaul's family and will be following this case as it proceeds through the court system," the statement reads.
