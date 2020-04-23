Police arrested an 18-year-old Waco man Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in July, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Israel James Gutierrez Jr. at his home on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The girl told a Child Protective Services investigator a 17- or 18-year-old she did not previously know had sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
As police investigated, they learned the girl and Gutierrez met on social media and the girl had let him into her home, and an analysis of her cellphone corroborated her report, the affidavit states. She said Gutierrez sexually assaulted her, despite her saying "no," and "placed his hand over her mouth and threatened her while continuing to commit the offense," police reported.
Gutierrez told police he did not know the girl, denied the allegations and did not show up for multiple scheduled interviews, according to the affidavit. Police received a warrant for Gutierrez's arrest lat month.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.
