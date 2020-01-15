In almost 40 years on the force, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton has negotiated with armed and barricaded subjects, been shot at on drug raids and served as the national face of Waco police after the 2013 West Fertilizer Co. explosion and the 2015 Twin Peaks shootout.
In the coming months, Swanton's police career will take yet another turn as he ends a nine-year run as department spokesman. He will take over supervision of the Community Outreach unit, and the department will bring in a civilian spokesperson to work with media outlets.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt notified Swanton late last week about the decision to transfer him to the Community Outreach role left vacant with the recent retirement of Sgt. Mark Mitzel.
"With resources like they are, and we had a retirement in the Community Outreach section, we looked around the department at which sergeants had the ability to go into Community Outreach," Holt said. "Sgt. Swanton, who has been tremendous in the public information position and really a local celebrity … he was our natural choice."
The Community Outreach unit carries out public programs and events, including car seat installations, career day events, Citizens Police Academy and the Police Explorers program for youth interested in law enforcement careers, among other programs.
Swanton was part of the unit, then known as the Community Services division, in the late 1990s. Holt said the change is by no means a demotion but an effort to keep sworn officers on the streets.
"For me, this is going home," Swanton said. "I came from there, and the people that are in this unit are incredible at what they do. They need no supervision because of how good, how effective and how efficient they are."
Swanton will continue to oversee the department's civilian crime analysts, who analyze historical and real-time data to identify crime trends and hot spots to inform proactive policing approaches, Holt said. Swanton also will continue to interact with the public on a regular basis through the public outreach and education efforts he will oversee.
40 years of service
Swanton joined the Waco Police Department as a 19-year-old cadet in October 1980. He graduated from the police academy in June 1981 and became commissioned to work patrol that year.
While on the SWAT team from 1990 to 1994 he made it through shootouts during drug raids, and he worked as a negotiator, speaking with barricaded subjects in dangerous situations and talking potentially suicidal people out of harming themselves.
He then joined the unit he soon will oversee and said it showed him the effect the police department can have on the public. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1999 and returned to the patrol unit until 2003, when he became supervisor of the family violence unit.
He became the department's public information officer in 2011 and has remained in the role since. He has worked with local outlets on a daily basis and represented the department as national media attention turned to the area after the 2013 West Fertilizer Co. explosion that killed 15 and injured hundreds, and after the 2015 Twin Peaks shootout in Waco that left nine dead and 20 injured.
In 2016, Swanton ran for McLennan County sheriff, ultimately losing to incumbent Parnell McNamara.
He said he has loved his various roles in the police department and found a favorite spot as police spokesman, one he will miss.
"I have absolutely loved dealing with the media," Swanton said. "It is a challenge unlike anything else I've ever had, but I have made, I feel like, a true difference in the way we have been able to provide information to our citizens. But my concern is that it may be a little more difficult for a civilian to do."
A spokesperson who is not a sworn officer will be a first for the department, Holt said.
"It is still very important to the department, for our relationship with the community, to be upfront and open about what is going on," Holt said. "We have a good relationship with the local media, national media when major things have occurred here and partly because of the good work that Sgt. Swanton has done. But as I look around the country, there are some departments that have civilized that public information position."
Departments in smaller cities around McLennan County typically rely on officers to work with media outlets, while the Killeen and Temple police departments each have civilian media representatives.
Other roles in the Waco Police Department, including crime scene technicians and planning and budgeting positions, have transitioned to civilian positions in recent years.
Holt said there could still be situations that call for him or other high-ranking officers to speak directly with media outlets.
"There have been times when I've stepped on camera, and in very critical incidents where we feel the public wants to hear from the chief or someone high up in the command, then we will do that and try to be sensitive to that," Holt said. "We hope we can find a media representative that can, if they don't already have a (credible) reputation, that they can develop that same kind of reputation."
He said he hopes to have the new spokesperson position filled by May. Police administrators are working on a job description and requirements for the application process, Holt said.
"Whoever it is, I wish them the absolute best in that position," Swanton said. "There are things that we need to continue doing, and most importantly we need to continue being open and transparent to make sure media and our community has what they want and need."
