Brookecrest Circle, a neighborhood street near New Road and Bosque Boulevard, was blocked Wednesday evening as Waco police surrounded a home and called for someone inside to come out with their hands up.
Police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Brookcrest by a family who wanted a man at the house to receive a trespass warning barring him from returning, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said. Police are being cautious in their response because of a report of a firearm in the home, Padgett said.
Police are not aware of any criminal offense but are checking the house and intend to issue a trespass warning, he said.
Traffic was not being allowed on the street, which has about 20 houses on it and ends in a cul-de-sac. A significant police presence remained at about 8 p.m.