Waco police have arrested a store attendant at a New Road business that was a target of an eight-liner gambling investigation in July.
Yazan Smadi, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place.
Waco police conducted an undercover operation at a shopping center at 516 N. New Road on July 25, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The undercover officer placed $60 in the machine and played until the officer won $105 in credit, the affidavit states.
The officer approached the store clerk, identified as Smadi, and requested payment for the credits, the affidavit states. Out of his pocket, Smadi reportedly pulled out a "large sum of cash" and paid the undercover officer $105 in cash.
The officer gave a $5 tip to Smadi before leaving, the affidavit states.
Eight-liners, or digital slot machines, are not illegal in Texas but cannot pay out cash.
Eight-liner owners can offer non-cash merchandise, of a value up to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is less.
Police worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety to identify Smadi.
He posted a bond listed at $2,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
