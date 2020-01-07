State prosecutors are seeking to seize and forfeit the home of a retired Army sergeant who was sentenced to 198 years in prison last month after his conviction for trafficking two teenage boys for sex.
Assistant District Attorney Gabe Price on Monday filed notice in 170th State District Court that the state intends to forfeit the home of Clyde Alexis Vanterpool at 5601 Hawthorne Drive, alleging it was used during the commission of human trafficking crimes.
Vanterpool, 60, who served 38 years in the Army, remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison on each of two counts of trafficking of a person. Visiting Judge David Hodges ordered Vanterpool to serve the terms consecutively, stacking them for a total of 198 years.
The boys, then 15 and 16, were runaways from the Waco Center for Youth in December 2015 when they accepted a ride with Vanterpool after spending the night in Cameron Park. Both testified that Vanterpool enticed them with promises of cigarettes and liquor, then drove them to his West Waco home and got them both drunk before forcing them to engage in sexual acts.
Vanterpool denied the allegations, saying he was just trying to help the boys. However, he could not explain how his DNA was found in the boxer briefs of both boys and on a penile swab from one of the victims.
In punishment phase testimony, a 32-year-old Lorena man testified that Vanterpool made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 2011.
Vanterpool's home has an appraised value of $167,420, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District.
The state frequently seizes cash, vehicles and other property that can be tied to specific crimes. The items typically are sold at auction, and the proceeds are used to benefit law enforcement.
