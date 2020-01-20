Former Clifton High School principal Joe Bryan has suffered another setback in his attempt to prove his innocence in the 1985 shooting death of his wife, Mickey.
Bryan, now 79 and suffering from congestive heart failure, has never wavered in his innocence claims through two trials and an unsuccessful string of appeals, requests for DNA testing, writ applications and seven parole requests.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals dealt Bryan and his legal team another blow last week by rejecting Bryan's application for writ of habeas corpus, which was based in part on new concessions from a so-called forensic expert who admitted that his trial testimony concerning blood-spatter evidence was flawed.
The high court denied Bryan's application, which seeks his release from prison or another new trial, without comment.
Bryan's attorneys, Jessi Freud and Walter M. Reaves Jr., had hoped a retired judge who conducted hearings in Comanche County would recommend a finding to the Court of Criminal Appeals that Bryan is innocent, or at the very least, say he deserves a new trial.
Neither happened, and the court rejected the writ application without issuing an opinion.
"It shocks the conscience and it is incredibly disappointing," Freud said of the court's ruling. "It defies common sense for them to do this. But obviously, because of the level of attention this case has gotten, not just in the media, but from the Texas Forensic Science Commission, we were convinced that this would be a case that deserved a thorough review, and it is clear it did not get that."
With Bryan's options running out, Freud said she and Reaves will pursue habeas corpus relief through the federal court system.
Bryan, who is being held in the Stiles prison unit in Beaumont, will be up for parole again for the eighth time in April, Freud said. He has a mandatory release date in 2025, according to prison records.
Bosque County District Attorney Adam Sibley, who opposed Bryan's writ application, declined comment Monday on the high court ruling.
Bryan has served more than three decades of a 99-year sentence in the death of his wife, an elementary school teacher in Clifton. Bryan was convicted by two juries, one in Meridian and one in Comanche, after his first conviction was overturned on appeal.
He steadfastly has maintained his innocence and has refused to confess to a crime he says he didn’t commit, even if it meant forfeiting the chance to improve his parole prospects, Freud says.
In their efforts to prove Bryan’s innocence, Reaves and Freud found experts who said Bryan’s trials were marred by errors, including the work of an ill-trained investigator, who testified about blood-spatter evidence. The attorneys got the investigator in the original case to admit at a writ hearing that he botched his initial interpretation of crime-scene blood patterns. He eventually acknowledged that he was wrong.
Bryan was more than 100 miles away at an educators' conference in Austin on the night his wife was shot and killed in the bedroom of their Clifton home. The attorneys' efforts also turned up a viable alternative suspect, who was not investigated by local law enforcement officials.
Besides local media, Bryan's case captured the attention of Pamela Colloff, whose meticulously researched stories about Bryan appeared in the The New York Times and ProPublica and caught the eye of best-selling novelist John Grisham.
Grisham based the plot of his latest legal thriller, "The Guardians," in part, on Bryan's case after he read Colloff's accounts.
Grisham is on the board of the Innocence Project in New York and has become pan pals with Bryan. He visited Bryan at the Beaumont prison unit late last year.
