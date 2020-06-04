After terminating Laura Sanchez's parental rights to six children in 2015 for prolonged drug addiction, state child welfare workers opened another investigation of Sanchez two years later after hospital tests showed she used drugs before the birth of a daughter.
Sanchez, 35, also listed in court and jail records as Laura Villalon, remained jailed Thursday after her arrest Tuesday on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge in the death of her 2-year-old son, Frankie Gonzales.
Police have said Sanchez led them to the body of her son dumped in a large garbage bin on Tuesday after initially fabricating a story that Frankie disappeared from Cameron Park during a family outing Monday afternoon.
Autopsy results are pending in the boy's death, and police have declined to discuss publicly a possible cause of death.
It is unclear whether Texas Department of Family and Protective Services child protective services workers had an open case involving Sanchez at the time of the boy's death because Associate Judge Nikki Mundkowsky, who presides over CPS cases, ordered the most recent court filings in Sanchez's case sealed.
Phone messages left for local DFPS supervisors were not returned Wednesday or Thursday. Waco police officials and First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes declined comment Thursday.
In response to questions from the Tribune-Herald about why she denied public access to the CPS documents on file with the court, Mundkowsky wrote in a text message, "I have a responsibility to the children that come before me to protect them as best I can from further harm. There are times when broadcasting information can place children in harm or subject them to further trauma. While I understand the news' interest in these stories, my job is to protect kids."
She said she does not seal records in all CPS-related cases, adding that she only has done so in a "handful."
CPS workers filed petitions Wednesday seeking to terminate Sanchez's parental rights to Frankie's older sister, who is 3, and a younger sister, who is 4 months old. The girls currently are in state foster care, officials said.
In the 2017 case involving Frankie's 3-year-old sister, Mundkowsky appointed as the girl's sole managing conservator a man who court documents list as Frankie's father and the father of the two girls. Mundkowsky appointed Laura Sanchez as possessory conservator, according to court records. A possessory conservator, in general, retains parental rights including visitation.
The judge's order regarding the girl, entered in August 2019, came despite initial efforts by CPS to terminate Sanchez's parental rights to the girl. Court documents, which Mundkowsky did not seal, show that hospital officials contacted CPS workers after the baby's meconium tested positive for hydromorphone and morphine. Meconium is the earliest stool of a child and is composed of materials ingested before it is born.
Sanchez told hospital personnel that her sister gave her a pill for pain two days before she gave birth in February 2017. However, medical staff told CPS investigators that the tests revealed the use of the opiate Dilaudid and that the levels were too high to be from just one use, according to court documents.
CPS records also show that six of Sanchez's other children were removed from her home and placed in foster care in November 2012 after she tested positive for drugs. Her parental rights to those six children were terminated in 2015, according to court records.
"Because of the above facts, the Department of Family and Protective Services is requesting to be made temporary managing conservator of (Sanchez's daughter) due to Ms. Laura Sanchez's extensive history of drug use and her inability to maintain a drug-free lifestyle," the petition states.
Frankie's father, who went Thursday afternoon with Laura Sanchez's brother, Jonathan Medina, and other family members to select a casket for Frankie, declined comment, saying through family members that he was busy trying to make arrangements for his son's service.
Many of Sanchez's family members gathered Thursday at the North Waco home of Sanchez's parents. Standing outside in the yard, surrounded by a rooster, chickens, puppies, kittens, cats and dogs, Medina reluctantly answered questions about his family while obviously mourning the young nephew he called "my buddy."
"She is going to get what she deserves," he said, referring to his sister. "That little boy didn't deserve that."
Medina said he went to Cameron Park on Monday afternoon after his sister reported Frankie missing and stayed there searching for him until 6 a.m. Tuesday. When asked about his relationship with his sister, Medina simply said, "She's my sister," but quickly added that her prolonged struggle with drug abuse led to the state seizing her other six children.
"No one knows the reason why," he said. "Whether she is responsible for what happened, I don't know. But she is still his mother, and she still put him where she put him."
Kerry Burkley, Children's Advocacy Center program director at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, said he would not say the system failed Frankie because he does not know specific details of the case.
"I am not privy to all the information, but what I would say is that I think every person who works for the safety of children, when you hear of a child death, you often go back to see what more could we have done," Burkley said. "That is just the basic element, not just for those who work in those areas, but also for those who may have known the parties involved and think, 'What could I have seen or observed or said about things?'
"I am not a part of this case, but in every case that occurs, every person who does something bad to a child is still the ultimate responsible person for any harm done to a child," he said. "Whether it is the case or not, at this point, I think we know that Frankie's mom was responsible and accountable for the livelihood of her son."
