A Waco man is facing felony child pornography charges after authorities found downloaded images on devices seized from his home.

Larry Eugene Kinder, 59, was arrested Thursday after Waco police and Texas Office of the Attorney General officials executed a search warrant at his home in the 3700 block of Maple Avenue. The AG’s Child Exploitation Unit acted on a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at his home, an arrest warrant states.

Officers confiscated electronic devices at the house and took Kinder to Waco police headquarters.

A preliminary forensic search of devices belonging to Kinder indicated child pornography was downloaded onto the devices, the warrant states. 

Kinder was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography and two third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He was taken to McLennan County Jail late Thursday afternoon.

Kinder posted a bond listed at $30,000 and was released Friday.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

