A Waco man is facing felony child pornography charges after authorities found downloaded images on devices seized from his home.
Larry Eugene Kinder, 59, was arrested Thursday after Waco police and Texas Office of the Attorney General officials executed a search warrant at his home in the 3700 block of Maple Avenue. The AG’s Child Exploitation Unit acted on a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at his home, an arrest warrant states.
Officers confiscated electronic devices at the house and took Kinder to Waco police headquarters.
A preliminary forensic search of devices belonging to Kinder indicated child pornography was downloaded onto the devices, the warrant states.
Kinder was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography and two third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography. He was taken to McLennan County Jail late Thursday afternoon.
Kinder posted a bond listed at $30,000 and was released Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.