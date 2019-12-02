Waco police arrested a man accused of violating a protective order Monday after a short standoff in West Waco, Cmdr. Steve Mosley said.
Michael Kuhn, 43, was taken into police custody around 4:15 p.m. from a home in the 4500 block of Sanger Avenue. With the assistance of SWAT officers, Kuhn exited the home willingly and was arrested without incident, Mosley said.
Police were called to the home at about 1:45 p.m. Monday after a nearby resident reported seeing a woman who appeared upset. Mosley said police had responded to a previous call at the home on Nov. 17 where an assault had taken place and Kuhn had been ordered away from the home.
Mosley said the call last month indicated that threats were made during the assault and Kuhn was ordered to stay away from the woman. Based on the threats made in the previous incident, SWAT officers responded in case the situation escalated, the commander said.
Police blocked the intersection of New Road and Sanger Avenue to 44th Street and Sanger Avenue as SWAT officers and negotiators tried to make contact with the woman and Kuhn. Using a loudspeaker, police were able to talk both Kuhn and the woman out of the home.
Mosley said the woman did not appear injured. Kuhn was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail for violating the protective order.
No one was reported injured in the incident. The neighborhood was opened shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Nearby Crestview Elementary School did not implement any additional security measures Monday after the Waco Independent School District Police Department conferred with the Waco Police Department, district Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said. It was determined the call posed no threat to the school, DeBeer said.
