A woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend earlier this month in Bellmead was arrested with her new boyfriend during a traffic stop Monday morning in Lacy Lakeview, authorities said.
William Wayne Strawser, 49, and Trisha Lyn Smith, 37, both of Valley Mills, were stopped at about midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Drive for a traffic violation in a vehicle driven by Strawser, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
The vehicle had been reported stolen, and Strawser told officers it was borrowed, Truehitt said.
Smith initially gave a fake name, but officers were able to determine her identity and found she had an active arrest warrant out of Bellmead charging assault with a deadly weapon, he said. While she was talking with officers, they found a baggie in her possession with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, Truehitt said.
According to the Bellmead warrant, Smith stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the torso on Aug. 10 in the 1400 block of Nealton Street.
"The victim stated that they had been in a relationship for four years and the defendant was upset because he was ending the relationship," the warrant states.
Smith was arrested on the warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated assault, in addition to a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $92,000.
Strawser was arrested on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $6,000.