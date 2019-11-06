A man on probation for possessing child pornography was indicted Wednesday on new counts, five months after officials arrested him at his Speegleville home.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Shannon Dewitt Modisette, 54, on 12 second-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, Modisette faces two to 20 years in prison on each count.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Modisette in June while he was serving probation on a 2015 conviction for possession of child pornography. Officials said Modisette was in possession of a firearm, a violation of his probation, when they took him into custody.

During his arrest, deputies seized his cellphone and computer in his home. A follow-up forensic search of the electronics uncovered more than 3,000 illicit images of children on the devices, arresting deputies reported.

While Modisette was in custody on the probation violation, deputies added a second-degree felony charge of promotion of child pornography in July. He has remained in McLennan County Jail since his probation was revoked in June.

