Six former inmates at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart were sentenced to prison terms Monday for their roles in a violent beating and robbery of another youthful offender in June.
The six were indicted in October on engaging in organized criminal activity charges. However, in plea bargains with Cindy Garner of the Texas Special Prosecution Unit, the six pleaded guilty to lesser aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Five of the six were sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, while the sixth, Joseph E. Redmon, was sentenced to seven years in prison. They must be given credit for serving at least half of their sentences before they can be considered for parole.
Garner said Redmon got a lighter sentence than the others because he was a juvenile at the time of the offense and agreed to be certified to stand trial as an adult. The others were at least 17 or 18 at the time of the offense, she said.
Those sentenced to 10 years in prison include Circolby M. Lancelin, Devin Hardwick, Cedrick Bernard Williams, Roncarlos Jamal Rachal and Javion Lamons McDaniel.
Brian Sweany, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman, said the charges stem from a violent incident June 29, when the defendants were left alone and unsupervised in a day room. The defendants stomped on and punched another youthful offender before robbing him, officials said.
