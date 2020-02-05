Police were looking for suspects Wednesday after two people were shot and wounded in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco and more gunshots were reported about six hours later in North Waco, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers were first called to the 2100 block of Mountainview Drive at about 8:10 a.m., when a man and a woman were shot outside a home, Bynum said. The man was shot in the foot and the woman was shot in the upper arm, causing the bullet to go into her torso.
Bynum said both injuries were non life-threatening.
"At this time, officers are investigating it as a possible home invasion or attempted robbery," Bynum said. "We do not believe there is any danger to the surrounding public and this was an isolated incident."
As a precaution, Mountainview Elementary School was placed Wednesday morning on lockout, meaning that no one could enter campus.
One man was arrested in the area for an outstanding warrant, but he was not connected to the shooting, Bynum said.
Investigators at the house appeared to be focusing on a white Pontiac Grand Prix, which was surrounded by evidence markers and police knocked on neighbors' doors seeking more information.
About six hours later, police responded to the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue in North Waco when a man reported hearing several gunshots. Bynum said initial reports indicated a silver Chevrolet Impala and a black car may have been connected to the North Waco shooting.
Bynum said no injuries were reported in North Waco, but officers found multiple gunshot casings in the neighborhood.
It was not immediately known if both shootings were connected, but police continued to investigate the incidents. No arrests were immediately made in connection to the shootings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.