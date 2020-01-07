Police have not said who fired an off-duty police officer's gun during an incident at a Waco convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

The officer, who works for an agency other than the Waco Police Department, was at the Chevron at 3315 Hillcrest Drive and intervened when a "disturbance" started between management and an employee of the business, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Waco police responded to a report of a shot fired at about 2:30 p.m.

"No one was injured during the incident," Swanton said in a press release. "One person was transported for medical clearance, claiming an ear issue."

Waco police are investigating, and no other information was available Tuesday, Swanton said.

