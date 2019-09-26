Robinson police have identified the shooting victim found Tuesday morning on Moonlight Drive near Highway 77 as a 22-year-old Waco man and have examined a vehicle that may have left that area at the time he was found.
The man, who had been shot in the face, underwent surgery at a local hospital and remained in the intensive care unit Thursday, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Officers found a maroon two-door car Tuesday afternoon in the 6600 block of 12th Street that matches a description given of a car that left the area where the man was found, O'Connor said. A bullet hole was found in the car, and police have since executed a search warrant for the vehicle, he said.
No arrest has been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.