McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for at least five suspects who officials say are involved in a countywide auto burglary ring.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said burglars stole items from vehicles parked at nine houses in an 18-home gated community just west of Mart on Tuesday night, taking valuables and stealing a $65,000 pickup truck.
Investigators recovered the truck about three hours later parked at an apartment complex on Daughtrey Avenue in Waco, January said.
Sheriff's investigators have obtained five arrest warrants for the people deputies suspect may have been part of the theft incidents near Mart, January said. The warrants charge the suspects with engaging in organized criminal activity.
January said deputies also recovered a trailer recently that was stolen by members of the suspected theft ring.
Most of the vehicles involved in the thefts Tuesday night near Mart were unlocked, January said. He urges homeowners to take their valuables inside at night and to lock their vehicles to help prevent similar thefts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.