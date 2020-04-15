McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for at least five suspects who officials say are involved in a countywide auto burglary ring.

Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said burglars stole items from vehicles parked at nine houses in an 18-home gated community just west of Mart on Tuesday night, taking valuables and stealing a $65,000 pickup truck.

Investigators recovered the truck about three hours later parked at an apartment complex on Daughtrey Avenue in Waco, January said.

Sheriff's investigators have obtained five arrest warrants for the people deputies suspect may have been part of the theft incidents near Mart, January said. The warrants charge the suspects with engaging in organized criminal activity.

January said deputies also recovered a trailer recently that was stolen by members of the suspected theft ring.

Most of the vehicles involved in the thefts Tuesday night near Mart were unlocked, January said. He urges homeowners to take their valuables inside at night and to lock their vehicles to help prevent similar thefts.

