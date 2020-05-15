The McLennan County Sheriff's Office published a flyer Friday aimed at helping parents and guardians keep their children safe by understanding the smartphone programs they use.
The primer is out a day after officials announced the arrests of 18 men in a child sex sting that involved detectives posing as children on various online applications. The material includes a brief description of 13 common apps, including Snapchat, Grinder, TikTok and WhatsApp.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci said the recent undercover operation stemmed from the idea that more children would be online and potentially vulnerable during school closures and stay-at-home orders in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Local officials have not seen a change in human trafficking-related offences since stay-at-home orders went into place in March, but as children are generally getting more "screen time," the potential for predators to exploit them remains, Scaramucci said.
More information is available by contacting the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 757-5095.
