A Louisiana man shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Thursday may face attempted murder charges for what authorities called a “running gun battle” overnight, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Douglas Eric Hill, 28, of Bethany, Louisiana, was identified as the fugitive wanted out of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Shreveport on multiple out-of-state felony warrants issued in August.
Members of the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were notified Hill may be in Waco and located him near North Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air Drive around 1:30 a.m.
“He had multiple felony warrants,” the sheriff said. “One is a narcotics charge and a felon in possession of a firearm, and he was considered to be armed and dangerous, which he apparently was. Our FAST team got information about where he might be so they were looking for him and he was located walking down Lake Air (Drive).”
As officers approached him on foot to serve the outstanding arrest warrant, Hill began firing at deputies, who fired back, McNamara said.
“He opened fire on our officers,” McNamara said. “Our guys returned fire and he was hit multiple times. It was basically a running gun battle.”
McNamara said at the time of the encounter with local deputies, Hill had multiple weapons on him and in his backpack, along with drugs.
Hill was injured in the shootout and was taken into custody. No deputies were injured.
Emergency responders administered first aid and transferred Hill to a local hospital via American Medical Response.
Hill remained in medical treatment late Thursday morning with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, McNamara said.
“We are looking at charging him charges of aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon, if not attempted murder charges,” McNamara said. “He is looking to stay in McLennan County now.”
The shooting remains under investigation and McLennan County charges are likely pending, McNamara said. The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
