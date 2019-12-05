shooting

Sheriff’s officers gather on Lake Air Drive across the street from Uncle Dan’s Rib House after they shot a Louisiana man while serving a warrant early Thursday morning.

A 28-year-old man was shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Thursday morning in a gun battle with officers who were trying to apprehend the man on multiple felony out-of-state warrants overnight, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after he opened fire on members with the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team shortly before 1:30 a.m., near Lake Air Drive and and Emerson Drive. Deputies were serving an arrest warrant on a wanted felon out of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“He had multiple felony warrants; one is a narcotics charge and a felon in possession of a firearm, and he was considered to be armed and dangerous, which he apparently was,” McNamara said. “Our FAST team got information about where he might be so they were looking for him and he was located walking down Lake Air (Drive).”

As FAST deputies approached him, McNamara said the suspect ran and began firing a weapon at officers.

“He opened fire on our officers,” McNamara said. “Our guys returned fire and he was hit multiple times. It was basically a running gun battle.”

Emergency responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment early Thursday morning. No deputies were injured in the shooting, McNamara said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released as the investigation is ongoing, McNamara said.

Lake Air Drive at North Valley Mills Drive was blocked off by law enforcement shortly after the shooting as deputies and investigators collected evidence. Multiple rounds of gun shells were found in the street, McNamara said.

It was unknown when the roadway would reopen.

