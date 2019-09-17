Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office cold case unit received a $2,500 donation to help in their investigations of unsolved cases that have laid dormant for decades.
David Willie, owner of local office equipment supplier CTWP, presented Sheriff Parnell McNamara and cold case investigators with a check Tuesday during a commissioners court meeting.
"We are absolutely thrilled and we appreciate it so much because that is the way we've been able to solve these brutal murders that happened 30-some-odd years ago," McNamara said. "When we get a lead and if it happens to be out of state, we are able to hop on a plane or in a car and go to that place for interviews and so forth, so this is a huge help."
Willie said he has been friends with McNamara for years and he strongly believes in the work investigators are doing.
"He said he was looking for sponsors for traveling expenses to travel out of town, so I told him to put me on the list," Willie said. "I think this is fantastic that they are doing this and I think people should be excited about this."
George's Restaurant owner Sammy Citrano III also donated $2,500 to the cold case unit in February 2018, shortly after the unit was established.
So far, the unit has determined Talmadge Wayne Wood was responsible for killing 17-year-old Beth Bramlett in 1982. Wood died at the age of 74 without being prosecuted for Bramlett's death. In December 2018, the unit's work led to the arrest of Charles Emory Sedigas, 55, on a charge of murder in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother at her Bellmead home. Sedigas was later indicted on the charge.
McNamara said the unit has solved four cases and is "on the brink of solving the fifth." Some of the cases have yet to be indicted, so information is not available.
"The statue of limitations does not run out on murder so we want to bring closure to some of the families and let them know we did not forget about them," McNamara said.
