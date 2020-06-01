A Marlin father has been arrested after he was accused of causing traumatic injuries to his 3-month-old baby by shaking her, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.

Falls County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Ronnie Pearson, 33, after his child showed signs of "shaken baby syndrome." Scaman said the child was examined at a local hospital after her mother and father brought her in, and the injuries required her to remain hospitalized.

Scaman said deputies arrested Pearson after an investigation revealed the injuries took place when the mother left the baby with Pearson.

Pearson was arrested Sunday night on a felony charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury. He remained jailed in Falls County Jail on Monday night with a bond listed at $100,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

