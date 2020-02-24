The McLennan County Sheriff's Office will likely pursue capital murder charges after the body of a 55-year-old man was found shot to death inside a rural home Sunday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The body of Athuro Almaraz was found inside a home in the 7500 block of East Highway 6, near Riesel, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff said no one had heard from Almaraz for a few days, prompting authorities to do a welfare check at his home.
"The house was ransacked, so it looks like it was a robbery that turned into a brutal murder," McNamara said. "We can't tell if anything of taken as this still remains under investigation, but we are hoping that if anyone knows anything that they will contact our office."
No one was in custody Monday afternoon, but McNamara said because of the nature of the crime, capital murder charges are a possibility when a suspect or suspects are found.
Almaraz was found with at least one gunshot wound to his body. The sheriff did not comment on where he was shot, but said an autopsy was ordered.
No other residents were found inside the home, but it appeared Almaraz may have been dead for a few hours, McNamara said.
He said investigators continue looking for evidence and are talking with individuals from around the area.
The slaying Sunday marked the first homicide investigated by sheriff's deputies in 2020.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 757-5095.
