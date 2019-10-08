A Waco man who pleaded guilty Monday to child sex offenses was later arrested after he allegedly tried to delay his court appearance by calling in a bomb threat to the McLennan County Courthouse, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Patrol deputies arrested Chris Wayne Drake Jr., 31, at a family member's house in Waco around 4:30 p.m., charging him with a third-degree felony terroristic threat charge. His arrest came seven hours after his appearance in Waco’s 54th State District Court, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Before his plea hearing, Drake called in a bomb threat in hopes of postponing his sentencing, McNamara said.
“It is a very serious threat and we take them all very serious,” McNamara said. “You cannot discount any of them.”
The threat prompted a brief delay while the courthouse was searched for any trace of explosive devices or other threats, McNamara said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the threat was called to dispatchers on the 9-1-1 line. The caller stated there was a bomb at the 54th "precinct" and “everyone is going to die,” the affidavit states.
The office’s new bomb canine, Kori, led by handler Cpl. Derrick Russell, worked the courthouse floors and found no scent of an explosive device. Bomb technicians led by Capt. Shawn Nixon investigated the threat and traced the call back to Drake, McNamara said.
“We now have the bomb dog through a partnership with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), so that really enhances our efforts,” the sheriff said.
Phone records tied the threatening call back to the McLennan County Jail, and it matched with Drake's outgoing call records, the affidavit states.
Drake's plea bargain with prosecutors calls for him to be sentenced to five years in prison on each of the five counts. Judge Matt Johnson on Monday morning granted Drake's request to postpone his sentencing for a week, but it is unclear how the new terroristic threat charge will affect the judge's decision to accept the plea agreement.
In interviews with authorities, Drake said he was hoping to postpone his sentencing for a few weeks to spend more time with his family, Nixon said.
Judge Johnson ordered that Drake be held without bond at McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.
Drake's attorney, Brian Pollard, did not immediately return phone messages Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.