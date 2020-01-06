A Lubbock man accused of soliciting sex from female real estate agents and their children in Waco and around the country was arrested Monday by McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Andy Castillo, 56, was arrested at his Lubbock apartment after a two-week investigation connected to series of harassing phone calls and text messages sent to 100 agents and some of their children.
Among those receiving messages over the three-week period were seven women in McLennan County, McNamara said.
"I don't care if these guys are in Timbuktu, we are going to bring them back to McLennan County," the sheriff said. "Our good citizens do not deserve to be treated like this by this creep."
Days before Christmas, Detective Joseph Scaramucci received information from a local agent that she had received sexually explicit text messages soliciting sex. Reports and complaints expanded to included other local agents, who received graphic messages including photographs and phone messages seeking sex from agents and their children.
"He was saving female Realtors' photographs right off the internet with their contact information," Scaramucci said.
"It's an easy market for him to go to," McNamara said. "He was cyber-stalking these women."
According to the arrest affidavit, Castillo allegedly used different phone numbers and reached out to at least seven McLennan County agents since Dec. 19. A search warrant was executed and was connected to an email address allegedly connected to Castillo and his IP address.
As the investigation continued, McNamara said agents in at least 20 different cities in 10 different states reported similar incidents. Scaramucci said he contacted victims Monday who said they had been experiencing harassing messages from an unknown man for the last year.
Realtors from Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Washington, D.C., were targeted, authorities said.
"He was searching the top 10 Realtors in different cities," Scaramucci said. "I honestly did not know we were going to run into this amount (of victims), but based on what I'm seeing, it could be more than 120 different people."
Authorities seized two cellphone and an electronic tablet when Castillo was arrested. He was taken to Lubbock County Jail, where he remained Monday evening, on a second-degree felony charge of criminal solicitation with intent to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.
McNamara said based on the number of allegations, investigators continue to investigate the cases. He said some charges may be filed in the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Other victims believed to be targeted by Castillo are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (254)757-5095.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.