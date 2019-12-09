McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators in the past week have arrested eight suspects in burglary investigations and recovered more than $51,000 in stolen guns, fireworks, antiques and other items, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday
.
Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division recovered the stolen property throughout various portions of the county, McNamara said. Several burglary investigations connected to recovery property remain ongoing, but the sheriff said investigators have closed several cases.
“This past week, they were able to solve a big number of burglaries and they have recovered guns, vehicles, guitars and a large quantity of fireworks,” McNamara said. “This is a lot of equipment (and property) that these lowdown thieves have stolen.”
The recovered items, including fireworks, firearms, motor vehicles, TVs, jewelry and guitars, are connected to at least 14 burglary cases. At least two dozen suspects are also believed to be involved in various burglaries within the past three months, officials said.
Investigators said within the past three months residents across the county have been reporting thefts. Although names were not released of the suspects, McNamara said 30 cases have been connected to those arrested.
“The investigation continues and there is a lot more to come,” the sheriff said. “There are a lot more arrests to come. We are halfway though the investigation right now, but we will get them all.”
Video surveillanceDetectives said all the recovered property was captured on video surveillance from home and property owners when suspects were taking the property. He said there is no indication that all the suspects were working together in the same ring.
“There is a lot of money right here,” McNamara said in a news conference. “Some of these guns are antiques, some of them are high=dollar, top-of-the-line shotguns and other good guns. All of this was stolen.”
Avoiding thefts
Fireworks were stolen from a county fireworks stand and other property was taken from residents’ homes and cars. Investigators encouraged residents to take all valuable possessions inside and our of vehicles and asked residents to lock their homes and buildings.
“Anything they could get their hands on, they were going to do it,” McNamara said. “This is a crime of opportunity, so we would like everyone to do everything you can to secure your property.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.