Four of nine suspects in a theft and burglary ring were arrested Wednesday, and officials have recovered more than $130,000 in property stolen from McLennan Lampasas, Navarro and Bell counties, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The four people taken into custody Wednesday were arrested on warrants charging engaging in organized criminal activity, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
“These (thefts) include vehicles, trailers, welders, tire washers, large tires and equipment of all kinds,” McNamara said. “All of these suspects are tied together as far as we can tell, and while we might have one group doing this or that, they were all working together.”
Detective Amber Aguirre said the initial report of stolen property came in October. According to search warrants, property was being hidden in garages and private property throughout McLennan County.
“We started getting cases in October that had similar M.O.s, and we started to put together suspect names working it from there,” Aguirre said. “This went from what started in the Speegleville area and grew overnight into connecting Temple PD, Hubbard, Bell County, Belton and others.”
McNamara deployed deputies Wednesday afternoon in search of the nine suspects wanted on first-degree engaging in organized criminal activity warrants. By Wednesday evening, Robert Carr, 29, Robert Sears, 47, Heather Mchargue, 39, and Tamra Robinson, 41, had been arrested.
Temple police Detective Kevin Smith wrote a letter to McNamara, thanking officers for their assistance. Smith wrote that McLennan County officials were exceptional in their service.
“Of all the other agencies I have worked with while being assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, McLennan County is by far the best to work with,” Smith wrote. “I know that we do not get into this profession for the accolades or for any type of praise, but I do know that credit needs to be given when it is due. You employ some very top notch investigators.”
McNamara said detectives have worked countless hours on the theft and burglary cases and continue to work more leads. He said additional arrests are likely, and he thinks most of the stolen property has been returned to its owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.