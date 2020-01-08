McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb technicians disposed of a grenade found in a Speegleville field by blowing it up Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Authorities responded about 3:30 p.m. to the field off San Ann Road when a caller reported finding a partially buried, rusted grenade. The bomb squad determined the grenade contained black powder and had been tampered with before it was left in the field, McNamara said.

"The grenade was rusted and looked like it had been drilled into and then resealed," he said.

Deputies took the grenade and used a plastic explosive to dispose of the device, McNamara said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments