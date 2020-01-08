McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb technicians disposed of a grenade found in a Speegleville field by blowing it up Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Authorities responded about 3:30 p.m. to the field off San Ann Road when a caller reported finding a partially buried, rusted grenade. The bomb squad determined the grenade contained black powder and had been tampered with before it was left in the field, McNamara said.
"The grenade was rusted and looked like it had been drilled into and then resealed," he said.
Deputies took the grenade and used a plastic explosive to dispose of the device, McNamara said.
