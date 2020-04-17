Police arrested seven people this week suspected of involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries since countywide stay-at-home orders went into place, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a press conference Friday.
Detectives investigating incidents in the areas of Mart and Chalk Bluff have reviewed 45 individual reports of vehicles being burglarized.
"In the past two or three weeks, we've been hit pretty hard with vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts and thefts of trailers," McNamara said. "Most of these burglaries happened with vehicles being left unlocked and we've had stolen guns, purses, credit cards, personal items and checks."
Investigators believe there have been two groups going through neighborhoods and checking car door handles. In most cases, they do not enter vehicles that are locked, he said.
Most victims also were at home when their vehicles were burglarized.
"These lowlifes are taking advantage of our good citizens and the public at this very bad time when everyone is vulnerable. … We are asking everyone to please keep your cars locked," McNamara said.
The seven arrested this week include Casey Carnell, 27; Kesley Lee Drake, 31; Samantha Gilliland, 36; Freddie Lee Hutchinson, 27; Crystal Denise Olvera, 26; David White, 37; and Jackie White, 33.
"We've arrested seven and we are looking for several more," McNamara said. "We are hot on their trail. We have our guys out looking for them and we are not going to give up."
Carnell was arrested Wednesday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was released on $100,000 bond the same day.
Drake and Olvera each were arrested on a third-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $100,000.
Gilliland was arrested by Waco police on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and remained in jail Friday with bond listed at $100,000. Authorities said other charges remain pending.
Hutchinson remained in custody on several charges including a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and an unrelated debit card abuse charge. His bond was listed at $433,000.
Jackie White remained in custody Friday on a third-degree felony charge of theft from an elderly person. His bond was listed at $100,000.
David White was in jail Friday on unrelated Bellmead warrants. Though he has not yet been charged, officials believe he was involved in the theft of a vehicle, sheriff's office Capt. Steve January said.
