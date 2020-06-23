Waco police arrested a registered sex offender Monday after four women reported separate incidents involving the man exposing himself to them in public this month, arrest affidavits state.
Johnny Ray Gutierrez, 32, of Waco, was arrested on four Class B misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure. He was convicted of indecency with a child in 2016 and required to register as a sex offender at that time.
Between June 1 and June 17, four women separately reported seeing a man in a public place expose his genitals and touch himself, according to the affidavits. In each case, the women were able to provide a description of the vehicle the man used and a number from a temporary license plate, and police were able to identify the suspect as Gutierrez, the affidavits state. The incidents were reported in various places around the city.
The most recent incident was reported June 17 in a parking area at Central Texas Marketplace. A woman told police a vehicle pulled up next to her, and a man exposed himself, making her feel "offended and disgusted," according to an affidavit.
On June 16, a woman told police she was in Cameron Park when a man exposed himself to her and made a lewd comment before running to a car, an affidavit states.
Police received warrants for Gutierrez' arrest and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond listed at $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.