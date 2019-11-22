Probation officers arrested a registered sex offender Thursday after he exposed himself to neighbors at his Grim Avenue home by standing outside naked earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.

Brandon Rashon Reliford, 25, of Waco, was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure Thursday morning at the McLennan County Adult Probation facility. Reliford was serving probation on 2016 convictions for indecency with a child by exposure and two counts of indecent exposure, according to court records. The third-degree felony indecency with a child conviction was related to an incident in 2012, and the other two convictions were related to incidents in 2016.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Grim Avenue Nov. 6 after receiving a report about a man standing naked on his porch, the arrest affidavit states. Two sisters were sitting in a car nearby when Reliford went outside naked, police reported. One recorded him on her cellphone, and the other called police, according to the affidavit.

Reliford is required to register as a sex offender for life because of his previous convictions.

He was arrested Thursday and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $251,000. His probation for previous convictions was revoked, according to jail records.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

