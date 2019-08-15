A seven-time felon who was naked and high when he fired 20 shots at his fleeing girlfriend last year was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about an hour before agreeing with prosecutors that Gary Lynn Ramsey Jr. deserves life in prison. The jury took 90 minutes to convict the 35-year-old Ramsey on deadly conduct and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
Jurors assessed a life sentence on the deadly conduct charge and 60 years and a $10,000 fine on the firearm count.
Ramsey, who did not testify during the three-day trial, has been to prison at least four other times. He will serve the sentences concurrently and must earn credit for spending at least 30 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Prosecutors Tiffany Clark and Kristin Kaye told jurors in summations that Ramsey has earned life sentences because of his escalating cycle of domestic violence against women, including firing randomly down the street at his girlfriend, Eaerricka Washington, as she sped away in her car and pistol-whipping and knocking out the tooth of a former girlfriend when she was pregnant with his child.
“You get to give to Eaerricka her life back by giving him life,” Clark said.
Washington was jailed for one night during the trial because she told Judge Ralph Strother on Tuesday morning that she would not honor her subpoena and testify the next day. The judge ordered her jailed, but Washington declined to answer prosecutors’ questions about the Sept. 30, 2018, incident, saying she could not remember in response to most of their questions. She said she and Ramsey are still together, although he has been jailed for almost a year.
Trial testimony showed Ramsey was high on K2, a form of synthetic marijuana, got sick, stripped off all his clothes and started swinging at Washington and a neighbor who came to help. He threw a candle in a glass container that struck Washington in the left temple.
Washington got in her car and fled down May Drive in West Waco while Ramsey fired at least 20 shots from a .40-caliber pistol. He hit her car at least seven times, broke out the back window and shattered a window in a home down the street.
In punishment testimony, prosecutors introduced records showing Ramsey has previous felony convictions for theft, evading arrest in a vehicle, credit card abuse, aggravated kidnapping and three convictions for aggravated assault.
Waco police Detective Todd Rajkowski told the jury Ramsey’s violent past indicates a spiraling escalation in assaults against women that makes him a “very high lethality risk.”
Kaye and Clark asked the jury to give Ramsey two life sentences.
“I don’t see any other way to keep this community safe from this man,” Kaye said.
Ramsey turned down a 40-year plea offer from prosecutors before and during the trial.