As Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow struggled Monday to recover from his injuries from a serious wreck, the family of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones finalized arrangements for the fallen deputy’s memorial service coming Friday.
Krumnow suffered major injuries and Jones was killed Oct. 11 after they were struck by a car while assisting a motorist on State Highway 6 near County Road 190 just outside Riesel in Falls County.
The service for Jones, 30, who worked as a Falls County deputy and K-9 officer for four years, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Woodway Baptist Church. The service will include full honors associated with the funeral of a law enforcement officer.
Burial will be at Gerald Cemetery, 3782 Bode Road, about 16 miles north of Waco near Elm Mott.
There will be two days of visitation from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, in Waco.
Jones, a Waco native, attended Connally High School and Texas State Technical College in Waco. He met his wife, Courtney, at Westfest, and they were married Oct. 31, 2015. Soon after, Matt went to work at the Falls County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones is described as a proud public servant who loved to hunt, fish and ride his ATV.
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Monday that the incident in which Jones was killed and Krumnow was injured remains under DPS investigation. No arrests have been made while investigators try to determine the cause of the crash, Howard said.
Jones was killed at the scene, while Krumnow, the longtime Riesel police chief, was taken by medical helicopter first to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center then to Scott & White in Temple. Doctors removed his spleen and performed exploratory surgery, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, who is assisting with public information in the case.
Krumnow, who Swanton reported was “having a rough go of it” on Monday, suffered a lacerated spleen, a dislocated knee and eight to nine broken ribs in the wreck.
“We ask you to continue to keep Danny, his family and friends in your prayers,” Swanton said. “Medical staff have advised the family he is looking at multiple surgeries. However, Danny must wait for some of those surgeries until he regains some strength.”
Officials said they think a Mazda car hydroplaned on the wet roadway and struck the officers. The driver of the Mazda was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for possible injuries. The driver the officers was helping was not injured, officials said.
