Dec. 1 may have started as a routine patrol day for Waco police Officer Patrick Dunigan and Officer Fabian Klecka, but it turned out to be a day when they saved the life of a newborn baby.
"It wasn't even a call, but (Dunigan) was getting into his car and a man came running up, waving him down and saying a lady had a baby in a trashcan basket," Klecka said.
"I mean, luck had a lot to do with it, but we were just where we needed to be at that time," Dunigan said.
Dunigan, who has been with the department 18 years, and Klecka, who has been with the department 19 years, each received a life-saving award Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the Waco Police Department. The department recognized 17 officers or civilian employees for exception work in the second half of 2019.
Thursday's awards marked Dunigan's second life-saving award and Klecka's fifth.
When Klecka scooped up the newborn, the child was not breathing, and he knew he needed to hurry, the father of four said. He and Dunigan did what they could to clear the baby's airway.
The officers saved the child's life and also got the mother to the medical assistance she needed, said Officer Garen Bynum, vice president of the award committee.
"At the end of the day, both the newborn baby and the mother were both doing great," Bynum said during the ceremony. "The two officers happened to be in the right place at the right time."
Waco Assistant Police Chief Frank Gentsch said Waco officers do great work daily, and the awards allow administrators to formally thank them. Officers are often the first ones to the scene of emergencies and have seconds to evaluate a situation and make difficult decisions, he said.
"I've been here 39 years, and day in and day out our officers are out there, sometimes in difficult situations, making hard decisions and they are making good decision and providing a service to citizens," Genstch said. "To be able to recognize them for the work they do, and it is outstanding work, makes us proud as administrators to have people that dedicated, to take extra steps and extra measures to help people out."
Officer Luke Brisco also received a life-saving award for a call Nov. 6 in which he found a woman unresponsive in a car in the 300 block of La Salle Avenue. With help from another officer, Brisco pulled the woman from the car and revived her by performing CPR.
Officers Nicki Coffman, Jose Trejo, Joseph Hooten, and Sgts. Christopher Eaton and Jose Amaro received a meritorious unit award for the recovery of children found in unsafe living conditions. Their response also led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible.
Officers Rick Flores, Kurt Morsbach, Ben Rush, Blaine Spann, Gary Worsham, Klecka, and Sgt. John Allovio received a meritorious unit award for their efforts in July to help an armed man threatening to harm himself. They were able to convince the man to lower his weapon and allow them to take him for a medical evaluation.
Department crime analysts Angie McCallister and Bret Page received a meritorious unit award for identifying burglary and auto theft trends last summer. Their analysis helped in the prosecution of cases.
Communications Officer Keely Barber received a certificate of merit for her work on a Sept. 9 call about shots fired in the 600 block of Calumet Avenue. Barber was able to gather information from the victim that helped detectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.