A decadelong era of for-profit jailing in McLennan County came to an end in October.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office took the reins at the Jack Harwell Detention Center, which had been operated by for-profit contractors since the county opened it in 2010 as an overflow facility for the McLennan County Jail.
“The transition into the facility went very well,” said Maj. Ricky Armstrong, who oversees both jails. “We were prepared, hired staff and as of midnight on Oct. 1, we knew we had a lot of work to do, but staff all pulled together and made the transition very smooth.”
County commissioners went public with deliberations about taking over the jail early last year after the county’s annual contract with LaSalle Corrections, the most recent private operator, jumped from $6.1 million to $8 million.
In the months that followed, a county estimate showed operations costs for the sheriff’s office to run the jail would be similar to the cost of the private contract. The county could see a savings of up to $1 million annually depending on the number of inmates the federal government pays to have housed at the facility, officials have said.
While the county was deliberating the change, Harwell failed three consecutive state inspections, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a remedial order.
The county built the Harwell facility with proceeds from a $49 million bond issued in 2009, and it had been operated by for-profit companies since it opened the next year. It is connected to the Highway 6 McLennan County Jail, which already is operated by the sheriff’s office, through a shared kitchen facility.
County officials have moved educational and other reintegration programs to Harwell and have outlined plans to expand the efforts aimed at reducing recidivism.
“I’ve talked about programs for a long time. We’ve been doing programs and we will continue to do new programs in the future,” Armstrong said. “GED is already running at Harwell, reintegration has moved to Harwell and future plans next year includes work-ready programs and other trial programs.”
To facilitate the takeover, the sheriff’s office has reorganized and hired additional staff to run both facilities. Armstrong now oversees both facilities, and the office promoted a 25-year veteran, Mike Garrett, to the rank of captain to serve as second-in-command at Harwell.
“At the sheriff’s office, we strive to do things right,” Armstrong said. “It’s been a lot of work, and the safety of staff and inmates will always be a priority at both jails.”
