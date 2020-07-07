Robinson police added 37 charges Monday between two Dallas men arrested after a brief vehicle chase last month, Robinson police Lt. Matthew Troup said.
Officers arrested Reginald Dewayne Kirk, 20, and Marjay Gregory Dewayne Gray, 21, June 10 on charges of evading arrest and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and received new warrants two days later charging each with engaging in organized criminal activity and with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. At the time of those arrests, police were investigating a string of recent vehicle and home break-ins, Troup said.
Officers tied each man to several incidents under investigation, Troup said. Police received 20 new warrants against Kirk and 17 new warrants against Gray and served them Monday at McLennan County Jail.
The charges include first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity, second-degree felony fraudulent use of identifying information, second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, state jail felony credit card abuse, and several counts of Class A misdemeanor of burglary of a motor vehicle, jail reports state.
Kirk remained jailed Tuesday with bond listed at $542,500, and Gray remained jailed with bond listed at $326,000.
