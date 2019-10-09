Robinson police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they believe shot another man in the face and left him on Moonlight Drive two weeks ago, Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
The 22-year-old victim identified Trevin Jamar Oleary, 25, of Waco, as the shooter, and Robinson police arrested Oleary with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday at an apartment in the 1200 block of Calumet Avenue, Prasifka said.
"(Detectives) have been working on the case for more than two weeks and they've worked really hard," he said. "It is still under investigation."
A motorist reported finding the victim in the 100 block of West Moonlight Drive, near the intersection with Highway 77, at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24, police said at the time. He was placed in intensive care at a local hospital.
The victim jumped from the car, which belongs to him, as it slowed for the intersection, Prasifka said. Later on the day of the shooting, police found the car abandoned on 12th Street with a large amount of blood inside, he said. The victim reported Oleary took $200 cash from him, in addition to taking the car, he said.
Investigators also uncovered electronic messages between the victim and Oleary sent before the time of the shooting that indicated they would be traveling together, Prasifka said.
Police got a warrant charging Oleary with first-degree felony aggravated robbery before his arrest. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. Bond information was not immediately available.
