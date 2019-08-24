Robinson police arrested four people on felony charges and recovered two stolen firearms Saturday morning after the group burglarized more than 10 vehicles, Chief Phillip Prasifka said in a press release.
Leeroy Tovar Fuentes, 18, Justin Angel Hernandez, 17, Hay Adrian Rivera, 19, and Zachary Luis Suarez, 27, all of Waco, were arrested after several burglary reports and a search by police, Prasifka said.
Police responded at about 5:20 a.m. to the 300 block of Violet Drive, where a caller reported two people trying to burglarize a vehicle, he said. They left before police arrived, but an officer who had recently checked the area noticed in the same block a white Buick with a dome light on that was not there minutes earlier. A gun and what appeared to be marijuana were visible in the Buick, Prasifka said.
Officers noticed other vehicles in the area that had been entered, and residents with surveillance cameras contacted police with descriptions of suspects, he said. Officers spotted the group at 7:47 a.m., but they ran.
An officer then checked a vacant home in the 300 block of Violet, found the group inside, and they were arrested, Prasifka said. Officers found a handgun there that had been reported stolen out of Waco, he said.
Officers determined the group had burglarized more than 10 vehicles and had taken a rifle from one, he said. The handgun in the Buick they drove to the area was recovered, and police are working to determine whether it was stolen, Prasifka said.
All four suspects were charged with state jail felony theft of a firearm, state jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity and Class A misdemeanor trespassing with a deadly weapon. Suarez was also charged with third degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and Rivera was also charged with third degree felony tampering with evidence and a parole violation.
All four remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday night.