A Robinson man who reportedly said he “could not help himself” when he was accused of sexually touching an 8-year-old girl was arrested by police Tuesday, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Robert William Durbin, 44, was arrested at his home on a warrant charging his with indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony.
Prasifka said a woman reported seeing Durbin touching an 8-year-old girl last weekend through a live stream video camera set up in her Robinson home. She took the girl to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Waco to speak with officials about the incident, he said.
The girl told authorities Durbin had touched her on at least three different occasions on Saturday. Prasifka said the girl’s account matched the woman’s statement.
The woman reported that she confronted Durbin about his actions, and he told her that “he could not help himself,” Prasifka said. Under police questioning, Durbin said he might have done what he was accused of but did not remember because he was drinking, Prasifka said.
Durbin remained Wednesday at McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $25,000.
