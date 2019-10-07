A Robinson man has been arrested in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on a felony sexual assault of a child charge involving a 16-year-old girl.
Kristopher Michael Powers Jr., 23, was arrested Friday after Robinson police investigated claims that he had sex with the girl in early August, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The girl told authorities Powers was aware of her age when they had sex in a car outside his home.
"When asked if Powers was aware of her age, she said yes and that he had made statements that he knew he could be in trouble for being intimate with her," the affidavit states.
Police reviewed Snapchat messages they obtained following the girl's outcry, the affidavit states. The messages allegedly displayed communication between Powers and the girl discussing the girl's age and "if it was not for her age that they would be together," police reported.
The girl said the two had known each other for about a year, but the two blocked each other on social media "so Powers would not get in trouble," the affidavit states.
Robinson police obtained an arrest warrant charging Powers with the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in Muskogee County on Friday before he was transferred to McLennan County Jail.
Powers remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.