A Robinson man has been arrested in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on a felony sexual assault of a child charge involving a 16-year-old girl.

Kristopher Michael Powers Jr., 23, was arrested Friday after Robinson police investigated claims that he had sex with the girl in early August, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The girl told authorities Powers was aware of her age when they had sex in a car outside his home.

"When asked if Powers was aware of her age, she said yes and that he had made statements that he knew he could be in trouble for being intimate with her," the affidavit states.

Police reviewed Snapchat messages they obtained following the girl's outcry, the affidavit states. The messages allegedly displayed communication between Powers and the girl discussing the girl's age and "if it was not for her age that they would be together," police reported.

The girl said the two had known each other for about a year, but the two blocked each other on social media "so Powers would not get in trouble," the affidavit states.

Robinson police obtained an arrest warrant charging Powers with the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in Muskogee County on Friday before he was transferred to McLennan County Jail.

Powers remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments