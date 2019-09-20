Police arrested a Robinson man and searched his home Thursday after the man falsely told local officials and a neighbor he he was an officer for a federal government agency, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Jeffrey Lange Kash, 65, was arrested after he called police last week to complain about a neighbor and, during his conversation with dispatchers, claimed to be a federal officer, O'Connor said.
O'Connor did not detail Kash's complaint against the neighbor, but officers responded and spoke with Kash and the neighbor, he said. Kash presented officers with a badge during the initial investigation, and officers learned the item could be purchased online to look like a legitimate badge, O'Connor said.
Neighbors also told police Kash threatened them and told them he was a federal officer, he said. He declined to say which agency Kash claimed to be with. An request for the probable cause statement written by police was not returned Friday.
Police executed a search warrant for Kash's home in the 100 block of Flat Creek Road and arrested him Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on bond listed at $3,000 Friday.
