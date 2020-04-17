A Robinson man was arrested on a first-degree felony charge Thursday after he pushed down and injured a disabled family member he was staying with, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police responded to a report of a family fight at a home at about 4 p.m. and arrested Delgado Diego Ramirez, 29, O'Connor said. A family member told police Ramirez pushed him in the chest, causing him to fall onto his hip, he said. The man also tried to grab a pillar to stop his fall, injuring his arm in the process, he said.
The man refused medical treatment at the scene, but police documented his injuries, O'Connor said. Ramirez was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled individual and remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $50,000.
