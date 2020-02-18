After 21 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety that included educating the public on roadway safety, D.L. Wilson found himself back in a classroom this month.
The 54-year-old retired DPS sergeant put on a new uniform and pinned on a new badge as he took the role as Riesel Independent School District’s sole police officer Feb. 10. As Riesel ISD police chief, Wilson will run the newly established department for the district of about 650 students.
“I got to design the badge myself,” Wilson said. “In my last five years with the highway patrol, I got to teach kids, and that is what I really missed the most and being around and mentoring them. So this is really exciting for me and my family to get back to our community that we love.”
Wilson, who lives in Mart, was hired by the Riesel ISD Board of Trustees on Jan. 30, with a salary of $50,000 annually. Superintendent Brandon Cope said Wilson’s reputation preceded him.
“We had an interview of parents and staff members and we were looking for someone who had a good fit with the community and would be good with the kids,” Cope said. “When D.L.’s resume came across, I was familiar with him from his campaign and from a previous life of mine, and his reputation was great.”
Wilson retired from DPS in November 2017, before he unsuccessfully ran as a Republican candidate for McLennan County Precinct 2 commissioner. His opponent, Pat Chisolm-Miller, was elected to the post in 2018, making her the sole Democrat on the court.
Wilson said his new career suits him well.
“This is my cup of tea right here, and you can tell with the smile on my face,” Wilson said. “I missed (law enforcement) a lot and the camaraderie. Although I am only a one-man show, I get to be a part of this team here and be around the (members) of law enforcement again and with the great staff at Riesel ISD.”
Wilson said he will likely work with students on educational programs during the year and request additional educational opportunities with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Riesel police.
Rylee Rosas, 17, a senior, spoke with Wilson during his rounds late Tuesday afternoon.
“It does make me feel safer, because if there are instances with a threat or something like that, it makes me feel safer knowing someone is here,” she said.
Rosas said on his first week, Wilson was able to handle a concern that senior students have had since the beginning of the school year.
“We have assigned parking and everybody likes to take ours so we have to park in the back,” Rosas said. “He got us parking passes so we can park where we are supposed to park, so that is really nice.”
Riesel ISD attempted to start its own police department last summer when Jeffrey McNair, a former assistant chief for the Dallas County Marshal Service, was hired as safety director with the intention of becoming police chief. McNair was arrested in August after a Texas Ranger investigation concluded he was acting as a police officer without an authorized agency to carry his peace officer’s commission.
Last summer, the district was finalizing paperwork with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that would give McNair authority to serve as a commissioned peace officer, but the paperwork was not successfully completed when he began acting as a public servant during the start of the school year, court documents state.
TCOLE spokeswoman Gretchen Grigsby said Riesel ISD Police Department has been an active law enforcement agency since Nov. 20, 2019.
McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said the case remained pending Tuesday.
