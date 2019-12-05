A retired Army first sergeant convicted of trafficking two teenage boys for sex in 2015 was sentenced to 198 years in prison Thursday after a third man came forward and said the defendant tried to fondle him eight years ago.
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about an hour before returning its punishment sentence of 99 years in prison on each of two counts for Clyde Alexis Vanterpool, a 60-year-old Waco man who served 38 years in the Army. Visiting Judge David Hodges ordered Vanterpool to serve the terms consecutively, stacking them for a total of 198 years.
The jury took about 2½ hours before convicting Vanterpool on two counts of first-degree felony trafficking of a person, choosing to convict him on the more serious charge over the lesser offense of sexual assault of a child.
Vanterpool, who had remained free on bond for three years awaiting trial, was taken into custody after his conviction. He did not react to his conviction or punishment sentence.
The boys, then 15 and 16, were runaways from the Waco Center for Youth in December 2015 when they accepted a ride with Vanterpool after spending the night in Cameron Park. Both testified that Vanterpool enticed them with promises of cigarettes and liquor, then drove them to his West Waco home and got them both drunk before forcing them to engage in sexual acts.
“We would like to thank the jurors for sending a message through their verdict that human trafficking will not be tolerated in McLennan County,” said Assistant District Attorney Christi Hunting Horse, who prosecuted the case with Amanda Smith. “These young men were put through a horrific ordeal at the hands of the defendant and have now received justice. Without law enforcement’s ability to see this case as a human trafficking offense, the possibility of a 198-year sentence would not have been possible.”
Vanterpool denied the allegations, but his testimony in front of the jury Wednesday conflicted multiple times with what he said during a two-hour, videotaped interview with former Waco police Detective Kim Clark. He also had no viable explanation for how his DNA was found in the boxer briefs of both boys and on a penile swab from one of the victims.
In punishment phase testimony, Hunting Horse and Smith called a 32-year-old Lorena man who contacted the DA’s office this week after his grandmother read about Vanterpool’s trial in the Tribune-Herald.
The man, who grew angrier as he spoke, told the jury that he knew Vanterpool here in Waco after he enlisted in the Army. He said he was injured during basic training and had to fight to convince Veterans Administration officials to agree that he was 100 percent disabled by his injuries during his brief military service.
He said he happened to run into Vanterpool, who was an Army first sergeant, at Sam’s Club in 2011 and told him that his disability benefits had been approved at 100 percent. Vanterpool came over to his house later to celebrate, the man testified, and asked him to take off his clothes so he could see the extent of his injuries.
After he put his clothes back on, the men got drunk on a box of wine Vanterpool brought over and Vanterpool tried to grab his crotch, he said. He pushed him away, but Vanterpool made several more advances before he chased him around the couch in an effort to grope him, the man told the jury.
“He was more drunk than I was and he finally gave up and sat down on the couch,” he said.
Vanterpool was too drunk to drive home, so the man said he called his father to help him take Vanterpool back to his home on Hawthorne Drive in Waco.
The man grew angrier and defiant when Vanterpool’s attorney, Heath Harris, chided him for not reporting the incident before to military or law enforcement officials and charged that he was lying.
The man insisted it happened and said he is angry at himself for not reporting it because of what the other two victims endured four years later.
“I came forward now to make sure he doesn’t get away with it again,” he said. “My case is sexual harassment or attempted sexual assault, but what happened to those boys was much worse.”
Harris said after the four-day trial that he thinks there are several issues on which Vanterpool can appeal his case.
“Mr. Vanterpool stands by his innocence and looks forward to filing his notice of appeal,” Harris said. “The fact that the state was allowed to bring in this latest allegation that came from out of nowhere without giving us an opportunity to thoroughly investigate who the hell this guy was, that is crazy. I think that had a lot of do with the jury’s ultimate sentence, and that is why we are looking forward to the appeal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.