Family members and friends of the late Waco Police Sgt. Bobby Vicha, along with current and former members of the Waco Police Department and current and past elected officials, gathered March 2 after a sign was unveiled naming a stretch of U.S. Highway 84 near Axtell the Waco Police Sgt. Bobby Vicha Memorial Highway. Vicha was an 18-year veteran of the department when he was ambushed and killed at his Axtell home in 1989. His children, J.R. Vicha and Jennifer Easter, came up with the idea to memorialize his sacrifice. The Waco Police Department’s four-member color guard took part in the unveiling ceremony.
