The public will have a chance to ask questions of Waco police chief finalists in a virtual town hall Wednesday, city officials announced.
The event is set for 6 p.m., and will feature two finalists, who are expected to be named Tuesday afternoon. City spokesman Larry Holze said the city was continuing to interview candidates Monday and was giving them tours of the city.
The public will be able to submit questions to the city for the planned two-hour town hall. The candidates will log in from their respective locations and will answer questions read by a moderator.
Questions can be submitted ahead of time by sending an email to TownHallQuestions@wacotx.gov and typing "Town Hall" in the subject line of the email. Individuals can also call in questions at 750-5750 ahead of the meeting.
Last week, the city named a slate of five candidates: Albert “Stan” Standridge of Abilene; Jason Lando of Pittsburgh; Marcus Dudley of Aurora, Colorado; Patrick Gallagher of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Richard Bash of Columbus, Ohio.
If time allows, the city may also take questions Wednesday using the chat feature on Zoom by using the following link: https://wacotx.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Pog4zHV4QxejA7m196-K7A
The meeting will also be broadcast live on WCCC-TV and available via the city's live stream at www.wccc.tv.
